Carl Arnold Johnson Jr., 91, a lifelong resident of Manchester, NH, died peacefully on August 29, 2019. He was born on March 18, 1928, the son of Carl and Betty (Chase) Johnson. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Pauline (Courchesne) Johnson.
Carl graduated from Manchester High School West and went on to serve in The Navy during WWII where he received his Victory Medal. Carl was employed as a Textile Specialist at Waumbec Mills for more than 25 years and later went on to own Carl Johnson Realty. He loved fishing, taking care of his yard and spending time with his family and was an active member of Saint Catherine's Church.
He is survived by his oldest son, Richard, wife Judy, their two children Mike and Karin, and his great granddaughter, Maddy; his youngest son Brian, wife Karen and their two children Sean and Kevin as well as an abundance of nieces and nephews.
There will be a Memorial Service at Saint Catherine of Sienna Parish, 207 Hemlock Street, Manchester on Tuesday, September 10th beginning at 10:00 am. Per Carl's wishes there will be no public internment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NHSPCA. Please visit https://nhspca.org/donate-today/ for more information.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium will be assisting the family with arrangements, for more information visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 8, 2019