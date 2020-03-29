Carl B. Johnson, 64, of Loudon, died March 16, 2020, at his home following a period of declining health.
He was born in Goffstown, N.H., on July 10, 1955, the son of Robert and Marvis (Davis) Johnson. He graduated Monadnock Regional High School in 1974.
Carl enjoyed bowling, fishing and family gatherings and time spent with friends at the Makris, Hungry Buffalo and morning coffees at the Egg Shell. Carl was always there with a helping hand for anyone that needed it. Carl's wit and sense of humor was appreciated by all.
Carl had been employed at CMC Hospital for many years as well as Bel-Air Nursing Home.
Family members include his wife of 41 years, Polly (Wormwood) Johnson of Loudon; son Michael Johnson of Concord; sister Linda (Bill) Coker of Goffstown; brothers Robert (Laura) Johnson of Manchester and Jeff (Julie) Holt of Laconia; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one brother, David J. Holt.
SERVICES: No calling hours. Celebration of life will be announced by the family at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Carl's memory to Concord Regional Visiting Nurse, (HOSPICE) 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord N.H. 03301.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 29, 2020