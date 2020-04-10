Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl D. "CJ" Harris Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carl "CJ" Harris, Jr., 27, of Candia, an old soul who completed his journey on earth on Sunday, March 29, at Boston Children's Hospital, of complications from a bone marrow transplant last May, with his parents by his side. He is finally free from pain.



CJ leaves in sadness, his mom, Barbara (Lutz) Harris and dad, Carl D. Harris, Sr., of Candia; his loving sister Nichole Perreault and her husband Kyle of Effingham, N.H.; and the apple of his eye his niece, Leah Perreault. He also leaves loving grandparents, Harold Lutz of Black Rock, Nova Scotia, Donald and Julia Harris of Hopkinton, Mass.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Heather Siebert; "Gramma" Dorothy Lutz of Black Rock, Nova Scotia; and aunt Susan Mespelli of Upton, Mass.



SERVICES: Burial will be private and a Celebration of Life is planned for May 17 at Searles Castle in Windham, N.H., if allowed during these uncertain times.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations be made to the Pediatric Patient Assistance Fund, #9999052, at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Carl "CJ" Harris, Jr., 27, of Candia, an old soul who completed his journey on earth on Sunday, March 29, at Boston Children's Hospital, of complications from a bone marrow transplant last May, with his parents by his side. He is finally free from pain.CJ leaves in sadness, his mom, Barbara (Lutz) Harris and dad, Carl D. Harris, Sr., of Candia; his loving sister Nichole Perreault and her husband Kyle of Effingham, N.H.; and the apple of his eye his niece, Leah Perreault. He also leaves loving grandparents, Harold Lutz of Black Rock, Nova Scotia, Donald and Julia Harris of Hopkinton, Mass.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Heather Siebert; "Gramma" Dorothy Lutz of Black Rock, Nova Scotia; and aunt Susan Mespelli of Upton, Mass.SERVICES: Burial will be private and a Celebration of Life is planned for May 17 at Searles Castle in Windham, N.H., if allowed during these uncertain times.In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations be made to the Pediatric Patient Assistance Fund, #9999052, at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com Published in Union Leader on Apr. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close