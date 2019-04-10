VERO BEACH, Fla. - Beloved husband and father Carl E. Wenzel passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019, surrounded by family at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Born on April 19, 1933, in Manchester, N.H., he was the son of Fred and Erna Wenzel.
Carl proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.
His career of 35 years was spent in business and finance. He used his common sense approach to help others through the years.
Carl loved all sports and enjoyed them as a fan, father and participant. He loved telling stories of travels around the world to anyone that would listen.
Family members include his wife of 38 years, Milli Wenzel; their children, Peter Wenzel, Carlene (Wenzel) Tremblay, Ken and Chuck Henault; a brother, Fredrick; eight grandchildren.
He was predeceased by Lisa (Henault) Milam; and sisters, Paula and Gwynneth.
SERVICES: A service will be held at a later date in New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 9500 Bay Pines Blvd., Room 232, Bay Pines, Fla. 33744 or https://www.dav.org. Condolences may be shared online at
