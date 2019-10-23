Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl "Deke" Hussey. View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 14 Pine Street Exeter , NH 03833 (603)-772-3554 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Brewitt Funeral Home 14 Pine Street Exeter , NH 03833 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





BRENTWOOD - Carl E. "Deke" Hussey, 74, died on October 16, 2019, at Brigham & Women's Hospital in Boston, Mass.He was born on April 9, 1945, in Everett, Mass., the son of the late George and Ruth (Faulkner) Hussey. A resident of Brentwood, N.H., for the last 28 years, he grew up in Everett, Mass., and also formerly resided in Nashua, N.H.Carl owned and operated Cape Disposal in Massachusetts and Hussey Disposal in N.H. for 37 years. For the last 7 years, he worked as a driver for Caren's Caravan Service. Deke was a fun-loving man with a legendary sense of humor. He enjoyed many activities including fishing and playing pool, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Deborah R. Hussey of Brentwood, N.H.; his son Christopher Hussey of Manchester, N.H.; his step-children Jason Paquette of Pittsfield, N.H., and Lisa Paquette of Hollis, N.H.; four grandchildren, Kylie DeBlois, Chevelle Paquette, Dakota Paquette, and Preston Paquette; two brothers, Charles Hussey of Everett, Mass., and George B. Hussey Jr. of Brentwood, N.H.; two sisters, Jeanne Lake of Melrose, Mass., and Patricia Hussey of Melrose, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held, Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, NH and will be followed by a private family celebration of life at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the . For more information, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 23, 2019

