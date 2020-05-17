Carl J. Hebert, Sr. passed away peacefully May 12, 2020 after a brief struggle with COVID-19. He was born September 7, 1943 to Alfred J. Hebert and Ruth Graves Hebert in Manchester, NH.
He lived and worked in Manchester and Hooksett, NH his entire life. He leaves behind his son Brian Hebert and his children Emma and Nicholas. He is also survived by his son Carl "C.J." Hebert, his wife Kimberlee and their children Colin and Charlotte. He is survived by siblings Patricia Lallas, Alfred and Dottie Hebert, Beverly Hawkins and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his younger brother Ronald Hebert.
He graduated from Manchester Memorial High School and served his State and Country as an engine technician in the N.H. Air National Guard. He went on to retire from the Bell Phone company and worked for himself at various business endeavors in Southern N.H.
He enjoyed volunteering for local charities and was a proud member of the Manchester Elks Lodge.
He had been living at Ridgewood Center in Bedford, NH and was cared for by patient and attentive people including some that many of us regard as heroes. He struggled with dementia and mental health issues and yet he is remembered as a giving and generous person who would offer you the shirt off his back when he was healthy.
He has asked to be given his final resting place in the Gulf of Maine somewhere off of Cape Porpoise. A ceremony will follow in the Summer of 2020 in Manchester, NH. This will precede his final sailing adventure off the Coast of Maine.
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI.ORG) to help care for his favorite place on the planet.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
