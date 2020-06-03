Carl Nichols Sr., 96, of Goffstown died May 28, 2020 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home due to complications from COVID 19. Carl was born on December 29, 1923 in Woburn, MA the son of Catherine G. Kernon and Louis S. Nichols. Carl grew up in Woburn, MA. He had three siblings, two brothers & a sister - Roger Nichols, Charles Nichols & Marjorie (Clark) Nichols. Carl left Woburn at the age of 16 to join the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in Conway, NH. He enlisted in the US Army at the age of 18 and remained until his Honorable discharge in 1945 at the end of the war. During WW II he served as an amphibious "duck" operator and participated in the Normandy invasion. His military travels took him to action in Italy, France, Germany and central Europe, earning numerous decorations. Carl returned to the United States, settled in Plaistow, NH and began raising a family with the love of his life, Zoey Marion (Gonyer) Nichols. Throughout his life, Carl had many jobs, but his absolute passion was working in the woods as a logger. He owned and operated C. Nichols & Sons, Logging & Land Clearing for many years in Plaistow & Epping, NH. He was also an Assistant Scoutmaster for many years for Troop 136 in Epping, NH, sharing many memorable adventures with his youngest son, Carl Nichols Jr. Carl enjoyed fishing & bowling and was always ready to tell you about the big one that got away. Carl had a great sense of humor, a quick smile, a ready laugh, and a joke or jab for any occasion. Carl was always the life of the party. Carl was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Zoey M. Nichols, who passed away in 1994. Carl is survived by his three sons: Tucker J. Nichols Sr. of Epping, NH; Roger H. Nichols & his wife Myra of Berwick, ME; and Carl Nichols Jr. & his wife Johanna of Manchester, NH. He is also survived by four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Due to current events, services will be private and held at Woodbrook Cemetery in Woburn, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carl's name to the NH Food Bank or to a charity of your choice. To view an online obituary please visit cainjanoszfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 3, 2020.