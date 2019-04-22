Obituary Guest Book View Sign

LEBANON - It is with profound sadness for the family to announce that Carl S. Adams of Lebanon was taken from the farm he called home for more than 101 years to be with the Lord. He passed peacefully early Saturday morning, April 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Carl blessed this earth with his kind and gentle spirit and his love for his family, friends and neighbors. He was a true gentleman.



Carl Stevens Adams was born Aug. 16, 1917, the only child to Arthur and Clara (Gates) Adams, at the family farmhouse on Poverty Lane in Lebanon.



Carl attended grade school (1-6) at the Scytheville School, located on Mascoma Street Extension and graduated from the Lebanon High School on Bank Street with the class of 1935. After high school, Carl attended Dartmouth College for a semester before being called back to the duties of the farm to help his parents through the struggle resulting from the Great Depression. For the next two decades Carl would commit 100 percent of his time to the farm he so loved, working with his parents to raise and care for the dairy cattle that would produce milk to be sold downtown to the residents of Lebanon.



It was in 1957 when Carl decided to add a second full-time career as Lebanon's tax assessor. Carl talked fondly of his years serving the residents of Lebanon and it was important to him that he treated all residents fairly in that role. His assessing career spanned 29 years until he retired from the city in 1986. Through the years Carl would grow the farm and the herd upward of 100 head of cattle and also enjoyed from an early age raising a herd of sheep, which grew to about 140 head before they were finally sold. Even while working for the city of Lebanon, Carl could be found hard at work in the field or in the barns in his "spare" time taking care of the farm.



On March 16, 1974, Carl married Patricia (Stone) Rogers, a widow with five daughters. In the same year they would also welcome a daughter into the world together. In the years that followed, Carl was a devoted husband and father. His family was the most important thing in his life. He was in his glory while spending time at family cookouts and reunions. He was always more interested in listening and learning about people, and what they were doing, than he was in talking of himself. A truly humble man.



His devotion and commitment to others is evident throughout his life. In 1941, he served as a page in the New Hampshire Legislature. He was an active member of the Grange, where he served as master of the New Hampshire State Grange from 1963 to 1967 and president of Lebanon Grange in 1973. He served 10 years in the State House of Representatives from 1986 to 1996. He was on the city of Lebanon's Board of Assessors for 29 years and a Member of the New Hampshire Association of Assessing Officials, where he served as president for a year or two. He served as chairman of the first Conservation Commission in Lebanon and also served as a member of the planning board for 16 years.



In addition, Carl was a longtime member of the Farm Bureau, serving as president of the Grafton County Farm Bureau. He was a member of the Lebanon Historical Society as well as a long-serving member of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon, where his mother was a founding member. Carl was recognized by the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce with the Citizen of the Year award in 2001 and most recently was the recipient of the Boston Post Cane, which honors the oldest living resident of Lebanon.



Carl was predeceased by his parents and a grandson William Girard.



Family members include his wife of 45 years, Patricia Adams of Lebanon; his daughter, Susan Cole and her husband Eric of Lebanon; his five stepdaughters, Linda Nash and her husband Daniel of Lebanon, Kathy Girard and her husband Timothy of Swanton, Vt., Darlene Sciolino and her husband Michael of Rochester, N.Y., Donna Rogers of Lebanon, and Tina Bagley and her husband Edwin of Lebanon; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



Carl's family is forever grateful for the wonderful care and guidance provided by the staff at Bayada, which allowed Carl to remain in his house until his passing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bayada or the First Baptist Church of Lebanon's new construction fund.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday, April 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Ricker Funeral Home in Lebanon. A funeral service is planned for Wednesday, April 24, at 11 a.m. in the Methodist Church in Lebanon with burial and reception to follow.



Ricker Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

