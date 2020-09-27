1/1
Carla Rae Beane
1979 - 2020
Carla Rae Beane, 41, passed away unexpectedly of heart complications at her home in Manchester, NH on September 19, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1979 in Manchester, NH, and grew up in Candia, NH.

Carla was a graduate of Manchester Central High School and attended Plymouth State College. She was formerly employed for twenty years at Verizon and currently worked for Fidelity Investments.

A very creative and artistic person, she was very clever and witty, and was well known for her great sense of humor. She was also very athletic and has been playing in several softball leagues in Manchester for years. She had a great love of all animals, especially her pet dogs," Trixie" and the late "Joe" who passed away in 2015.

She is survived by her parents, Warren and Chrystal (Armstrong) Beane of Candia, NH; her brother Lucas Beane and his wife Nicole of Hooksett, NH; two nieces, Alexis and Riley Beane; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Candia, located on 188 Deerfield Rd., Candia, NH. The family is very understanding of those unable to attend due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Face masks will be required by all in attendance. Burial will follow at Holbrook Cemetery in Candia, NH. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is handling the arrangements. www.brewittfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Candia
Funeral services provided by
Brewitt Funeral Home
2 Epping Street
Raymond, NH 03077
(603) 895-3628
Memories & Condolences

September 26, 2020
RIP my beautiful friend, you’ll never be forgotten.
Jeannette Weeks
Friend
September 26, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Debra Gardin
September 25, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 25, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. I worked with Carla at the phone company. She was a great person and always had a funny story. God be with you.
Christi
Coworker
September 25, 2020
Carla - I will miss your funny wit, your infectious bubbly personality, your beautiful smile. You will be missed my friend but never forgotten.
- Beth
Beth Perry
Friend
September 24, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ryan Laliberte
September 24, 2020
So very sorry to hear of the loss of this beautiful soul. Carla was such a pleasure to be around we were friends in school and though I haven't seen her in a long time I have loved seeing her live her her life on Facebook and still be able to talk to her. Rest in peace sweet friend.
Sinead Finocchiaro
Friend
September 24, 2020
I'm so deeply saddened to hear if Carla's passing she was a funny and caring. I had the honor of know her through school and after. My deepest condolences. She'll be greatly missed
Shauna Raymond ( Schuff)
Classmate
September 24, 2020
We met in work and hit it off. All who knew you knew that happy, always smiling and laughing bright eyed girl. We stayed in touch and then I just saw you two weeks ago and planning on getting together. I am so happy I got to see you. My heart is sad. You're gone too soon. I'm sending a hug to heaven and sending blessings to your family. You'll be so missed by so many Carla.
Debbie Gardin
Friend
September 24, 2020
Carla was a great person and fun to be around. My sincere condolences to the family. She will be missed.
Thomas Houghton
Friend
September 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
