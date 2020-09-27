We met in work and hit it off. All who knew you knew that happy, always smiling and laughing bright eyed girl. We stayed in touch and then I just saw you two weeks ago and planning on getting together. I am so happy I got to see you. My heart is sad. You're gone too soon. I'm sending a hug to heaven and sending blessings to your family. You'll be so missed by so many Carla.

Debbie Gardin

Friend