Carla Rae Beane, 41, passed away unexpectedly of heart complications at her home in Manchester, NH on September 19, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1979 in Manchester, NH, and grew up in Candia, NH.
Carla was a graduate of Manchester Central High School and attended Plymouth State College. She was formerly employed for twenty years at Verizon and currently worked for Fidelity Investments.
A very creative and artistic person, she was very clever and witty, and was well known for her great sense of humor. She was also very athletic and has been playing in several softball leagues in Manchester for years. She had a great love of all animals, especially her pet dogs," Trixie" and the late "Joe" who passed away in 2015.
She is survived by her parents, Warren and Chrystal (Armstrong) Beane of Candia, NH; her brother Lucas Beane and his wife Nicole of Hooksett, NH; two nieces, Alexis and Riley Beane; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Candia, located on 188 Deerfield Rd., Candia, NH. The family is very understanding of those unable to attend due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Face masks will be required by all in attendance. Burial will follow at Holbrook Cemetery in Candia, NH. Brewitt Funeral Service, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is handling the arrangements. www.brewittfuneralhome.com