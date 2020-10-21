Carlton L. Jones, Sr., 69, of Manchester, NH died on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his daughter's residence in Hooksett, NH following a period of declining health, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 18, 1950, in New Bern, NC, the son of the late Herbert V. and Annie Bell (Phillips) Jones.
Carlton, better known as Papa Jones could be seen in his blue jeans, button up plaid shirt with two pockets (often buttoned crooked) and cowboy boots. He was an expert upholsterer by trade. He had a charming southern accent and could often be seen dancing or singing along to his favorite country tunes. He was an amazing cook, whether it be hosting a pig roast, frying seafood or making a big ole pot of chili, whatever it was, he always made more than enough, just in case someone stopped by. He loved being outside fishing, crabbing, camping, going for walks and simply enjoying nature. More than anything he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who really were the light of his life. He will be remembered for his big, goofy smile, terrible jokes, big heart and not putting up with any phoney baloney (ask his grandchildren about the story).
Members of his family include his wife and mother of his children, Susan Jones; his siblings; Harold Cleo Jones and wife Teny; Eva Mae Clark and late husband Ruben, Jimmy Jones and wife Jackie, Annette Canady and husband Ben. His children; daughter, Susan Lievens and husband Jason of Hooksett, NH; son, Carl Jones Jr. and wife Angie; daughter Amanda Doward and husband Chris. Grandchildren; Alexis Lievens and wife Sam, Austin Lievens, Caitlin Doward, Thomas Doward, James Moll, Makayla Jones; great grandchild Braelyn Moll and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brothers Joseph Earl Jones and Alfred Jones.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. His burial will take place in NC on November 14, 2020.
Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, Carl would hope that you will pay it forward with an unexpected act of kindness.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net