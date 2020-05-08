Carmel I. (Gagnon) Morin
1934 - 2020
Carmel I. (Gagnon) Morin, 85, of Manchester, died May 6, 2020 at Fairview Healthcare in Hudson after a brief illness.

Born on June 22, 1934 in Pinardville, she is the daughter of the late Romeo and Imelda (Janelle) Gagnon. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.

Carmel enjoyed reading, cooking, and cake decorating and even made all of her children's wedding cakes. She was actively involved in both the boys and girls scouts, and enjoyed camping, hiking and spending times outdoors. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony's church in Manchester. Nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her family. Anyone who visited would be greeted with a bowl of popcorn and a list of every food available in the house.

The family includes her husband of 66 years, Rene J. Morin of Manchester; seven children, Michael Morin and John Morin both of Manchester, Linda Madden of Buford, GA, David Morin of Bradenton, FL, Daniel Morin of Candia, Cathy Wason of Leesburg, FL and Scott Morin of Hooksett; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; four siblings, Claire Superchi of Reno, NV, Julie Adams and Romeo "Red" Gagnon both of Manchester, and was predeceased by a sister, Jeanne Brown; and many other loving relatives and friends.

SERVICES: There will a mass and celebration of life at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


Published in Union Leader on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
May 8, 2020
Aunt Carmel I will miss you dearly. I will cherish all the our talks and advice you've given me over the years.
Stacy Adams
Family
May 8, 2020
Dear Linda I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of your wonderful Mother. My sincerest condolences to you and your family.
Sue Hunter
Friend
May 7, 2020
Our deepest sympathies go out to the Morin Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Bob & Diane Sweeney
May 7, 2020
Linda and family, Norm and I send our sympathies for the loss of your mom. Carmel was an amazing woman and made the most beautiful cakes! She will be missed by so many. May you all find peace in all the beautiful memories your mom left. Sending love, prayers and Healing light.
Norm and Camille Bowlin
Camille Bowlin
Friend
May 7, 2020
You were the best grandmother & great grandmother anyone could ever ask for. Your love was unconditional. You made each and every one of us feel so special. You will be so missed more then you could ever know. A piece of my heart goes with you to heaven. You are our angel now. I love & miss you so so much Memere. Hugs & kisses your grand daughter Ashley.
Ashley Morin
Grandchild
