Carmel I. (Gagnon) Morin, 85, of Manchester, died May 6, 2020 at Fairview Healthcare in Hudson after a brief illness.
Born on June 22, 1934 in Pinardville, she is the daughter of the late Romeo and Imelda (Janelle) Gagnon. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.
Carmel enjoyed reading, cooking, and cake decorating and even made all of her children's wedding cakes. She was actively involved in both the boys and girls scouts, and enjoyed camping, hiking and spending times outdoors. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony's church in Manchester. Nothing gave her more joy than spending time with her family. Anyone who visited would be greeted with a bowl of popcorn and a list of every food available in the house.
The family includes her husband of 66 years, Rene J. Morin of Manchester; seven children, Michael Morin and John Morin both of Manchester, Linda Madden of Buford, GA, David Morin of Bradenton, FL, Daniel Morin of Candia, Cathy Wason of Leesburg, FL and Scott Morin of Hooksett; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; four siblings, Claire Superchi of Reno, NV, Julie Adams and Romeo "Red" Gagnon both of Manchester, and was predeceased by a sister, Jeanne Brown; and many other loving relatives and friends.
SERVICES: There will a mass and celebration of life at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 8, 2020.