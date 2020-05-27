Carmela Balzarini, 96, resident of Bedford, NH, went home to be with the Lord on May 22, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Goffstown, NH, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Quincy, MA as one of three children on September 1, 1923, the daughter of Gregory and Lucia Ursini, immigrants from Italy.
Carmela, known as Meme to her family, has been awaiting this day for some time. She recently said, "It's time to go see Jesus ... I've been wearing this outfit long enough." She had an amazing sense of humor, always bringing joy to those around her. She made everyone feel special, especially her family. Her calendar was full of everyone else's plans, so she knew exactly where they were and what they were doing. She loved to sit and talk for hours, sharing a wealth of wisdom, talking about her life as a child, and reminiscing about the endless memories she created with everyone. Her amazing Italian cooking skills have been passed down and everyone has a collection of Meme's recipes. Being around a table with good food was a common occurrence, and polenta on the board will forever be a tradition that will continue on.
Her and her late husband Charlie, of 70 years, prayed daily for their family. They left a legacy of generations of Jesus followers which includes 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter. She was a member of the Village Bible Church in Amherst, NH.
Carmela was loved by everyone who met her and will be greatly missed. There are no visiting hours, but there will be a memorial service in the future. French & Rising Funeral Home will be posting information regarding that service at www.frenchandrising.com. Her body will be laid to rest at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree, MA.
If you would like to make a donation in her honor, she and Charlie were avid supporters of Samaritans Purse and you can learn more about that organization here: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/about-us/. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in Union Leader on May 27, 2020.