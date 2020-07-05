What I will remember most about Auntie Carmel is her smile. She was always fun to be around and a pleasure to talk to. I have precious childhood memories with my family and visits to Auntie Carmel and Uncle Ernie's house. She sure was one special lady. We are blessed that we had her for so long. I will miss her very much. Donna and Butch, I am so very sorry for your loss. Love to you both always.

Dale Elizabeth Blais

