Carmela (DeAngelis) Rizza, 99, of Amherst NH, wife of the late Ernest Rizza Sr. joined God on June 24th, 2020 at the Hillsboro County Nursing Home in Goffstown New Hampshire.
Carmela was born in Meriden Connecticut on December 10th, 1920 and was the daughter of the late Gennaro and Jennie (Borriello) DeAngelis and graduated from Meriden High School. She raised her family on Atkins Street in Middletown Connecticut before moving to Bonita Springs Florida in 1968.
Carmela was always a devoted wife, mother, and servant of God. She was always active in all the churches she attended and was tireless in church activities and fund raisers. She was loved by all that knew her. Her life was always focused on her family and God. She was generous to a fault and was always willing to help others. She never forgot a birthday, Christmas card or anniversary. Her thoughtfulness and caring was the reason she was so loved by so many. She moved to various locations in Florida including Naples, Port Saint Lucie, Summerfield, and Margate before moving to Lawrenceville GA. Her final home was in Amherst NH.
Carmela is survived by her daughter Donna Richey of Amherst NH, and her son Kenneth J Rizza and his wife Julie Rizza of Gainesville Ga, three grandchildren, Aimee Rizza Malara, Adam Kenneth Rizza and Bertrand (Lance) Lanciault 111 and his wife Jennifer, two great-grandchildren, Sophie Lanciault and Chase Lanciault. Besides her husband Ernest Rizza Sr whom she was married to for 48 years, Carmela was predeceased by seven brothers, Edward, Alfonso, Paquale, Alfred, Louis, Jerry and Frank DeAngelis; and five sisters Helen Agli, Margaret Carta, Leah Giaccherini, Mary Sioch and Evelyn Howell.
There will be a private family funeral service. There will also be a grave site service which will be determined and announced at a later date.
