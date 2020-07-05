1/1
Carmela D. Rizza
1920 - 2020
Carmela (DeAngelis) Rizza, 99, of Amherst NH, wife of the late Ernest Rizza Sr. joined God on June 24th, 2020 at the Hillsboro County Nursing Home in Goffstown New Hampshire.

Carmela was born in Meriden Connecticut on December 10th, 1920 and was the daughter of the late Gennaro and Jennie (Borriello) DeAngelis and graduated from Meriden High School. She raised her family on Atkins Street in Middletown Connecticut before moving to Bonita Springs Florida in 1968.

Carmela was always a devoted wife, mother, and servant of God. She was always active in all the churches she attended and was tireless in church activities and fund raisers. She was loved by all that knew her. Her life was always focused on her family and God. She was generous to a fault and was always willing to help others. She never forgot a birthday, Christmas card or anniversary. Her thoughtfulness and caring was the reason she was so loved by so many. She moved to various locations in Florida including Naples, Port Saint Lucie, Summerfield, and Margate before moving to Lawrenceville GA. Her final home was in Amherst NH.

Carmela is survived by her daughter Donna Richey of Amherst NH, and her son Kenneth J Rizza and his wife Julie Rizza of Gainesville Ga, three grandchildren, Aimee Rizza Malara, Adam Kenneth Rizza and Bertrand (Lance) Lanciault 111 and his wife Jennifer, two great-grandchildren, Sophie Lanciault and Chase Lanciault. Besides her husband Ernest Rizza Sr whom she was married to for 48 years, Carmela was predeceased by seven brothers, Edward, Alfonso, Paquale, Alfred, Louis, Jerry and Frank DeAngelis; and five sisters Helen Agli, Margaret Carta, Leah Giaccherini, Mary Sioch and Evelyn Howell.

There will be a private family funeral service. There will also be a grave site service which will be determined and announced at a later date.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
What I will remember most about Auntie Carmel is her smile. She was always fun to be around and a pleasure to talk to. I have precious childhood memories with my family and visits to Auntie Carmel and Uncle Ernie's house. She sure was one special lady. We are blessed that we had her for so long. I will miss her very much. Donna and Butch, I am so very sorry for your loss. Love to you both always.
Dale Elizabeth Blais
Family
July 4, 2020
Donna and Ken, my deepest sympathies for the loss of your Mom. I remember her from my childhood as being so kind and welcoming me into your home nextdoor and when you moved down the street.
Justine Hart
Neighbor
July 4, 2020
Dear Donna, I am sending you my deep sympathy and my prayers at this sorrowful time. Your mother was blessed with a long and good life.
Thinking of you at this time with love.
Grace Maxwell Lineberry
Grace Lineberry
Teacher
July 4, 2020
Carmela Rizza...a portrait of patience and kindness touched with a zest for life. Anyone who was blessed to know this woman will remember both her strength and sense of peace. As a loyal friend to both my parents, she will always be featured in my store of happy childhood memories.
Her faith in Jesus Christ assures me that she is smiling that sweet smile in heaven right now.
My condolences to all the family.
Gail Gonzalez
Friend
July 3, 2020
Dear friend Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your Mom today and always. Love Deborah Urciuoli
July 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
July 3, 2020
Ken and family , my Condolences go out to you all. May she RIP.
Patrick Harte
Friend
July 3, 2020
The best Mom ever! I miss you everyday. Love you! Donna
Donna Richey
Daughter
July 3, 2020
Its such a great loss to the family....she was always a very special aunt her and uncle Ernie would visit California frequently, always loved when they came , so very grateful to have been able to visit with her last August. What a blessing. Please know I love you, Donna and Butch, and cannot wait to visit again.
So very sorry for your loss. XO
Joan De Angelis-Silva
Family
July 3, 2020
A wonderful lady and a shining light in the world which will never be extinguished, she is with the angels until we meet again forever in my heart, Love Diane
Diane Kenney
Friend
July 3, 2020
Sending our deepest condolences to the family. Heaven has gained a beautiful person. May you Rest In Peace
Lori Gilbert
Family
July 3, 2020
Praying for you and your family, Ken.
Holly Denney
Friend
July 3, 2020
Mom- having you in my life for 70 years is more than anyone could hope for and feel blessed about. I can't imagine anyone having a mom any better than you. You will always be in my heart from this day forward until we meet up again. Rest in peace with God. Ken
Kenneth Rizza
Son
