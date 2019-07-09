Carmen L. (Martineau) Lepage, 69, died July 2, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born in St. Jacques le Majeur, Quebec, Canada, on April 18, 1950, she was the daughter of Leopold and Blanche (Grimard) Martineau.
Before retiring, she was employed by St. Anselm College in dining services.
She was a past member of the Columbiettes, Notre Dame Council. She was a longtime volunteer at Catholic Medical Center, New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton and Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen.
Family members include her husband of 16 years, Andre R. Lepage of Manchester; two sons, Marc Lepage and his wife, Mallory of Weare, and Andre Lepage and his wife, Julie of Derry; three daughters, Marie Goulette and her husband, James of Manchester, Michelle Lacerte and her husband, Brian of Goffstown, and Monique Staples and her husband, Shane of Manchester; 14 grandchildren; three brothers, Raymond Martineau, Damien Martineau, and Michel Martineau; one niece, Linda Paquette; one nephew, Matthieu Martineau; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by one sister, Raymonde Paquette.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester.
Services will be private at a later date.
For more information and an online guestbook, please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 9, 2019