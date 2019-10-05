Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. (Allen) Hubbard. View Sign Service Information Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home Inc 55 Westminster Street Bellows Falls , VT 05101 (802)-463-4111 Memorial service 12:00 PM First Congregational Church of Walpole UCC Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Elizabeth (Allen) Hubbard, 89, a resident of Walpole, passed away in her home on October 1st surrounded by her family. Carol was born June 13, 1930, in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Marjorie and Winslow Allen.



A graduate of Duxbury High School in Duxbury, Massachusetts, Carol attended Keene State College, graduating in 1953. After a couple of years of teaching in the Walpole (NH) elementary School, she married John Hubbard on September 17, 1955. John and Carol shared 64 wonderful years together.



Carol was a lifelong gardener and gourmet cook. Many in Walpole will remember her wonderful parties with delicious foods, especially her raspberry pies! Her many golden retrievers and chocolate lab dogs were a constant delight.



Together with John, Carol travelled extensively, skiing in the US, Canada and Europe; golf tournaments throughout the US, African safaris and many tours through Europe and South America. Asked about their favorite trips, Carol would say seeing the Penguins in South America, the birds and animals on African Safari, and riding mules to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.



Carol was an active member of the Unitarian Church Alliance in Walpole, Women of Walpole, Meals on Wheels, and reading groups at the library.



She is survived by her loving husband, John, her daughter Susan Johnson and her husband Peter; devoted granddaughter Rachel Johnson; her sister Martha Allen; brother Winslow 'Bink' Allen and his wife Bonnie; sister-in-law Olga Allen; sister-in-law Virginia Turner and her husband Allan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. She is predeceased by her brother, John Allen.



A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Walpole UCC on October 11th at 12 pm. Burial services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home. Friends and family are invited to join the family after the service at the home of John Hubbard at 59 Old North Main Street in Walpole.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kurn Hattin Homes, PO Box 127, Westminster, VT 05158 or in support of Parkinson's research at Donation Processing, , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

