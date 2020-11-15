1/1
Carol A. Looney
1937 - 2020
Carol A. (Dvareckas) Looney, 83, longtime resident of Bedford, NH died on November 12, 2020 at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH.

Carol was born in Nashua, NH on June 6, 1937, the daughter of John J. and Blanche W. (Barlow) Dvareckas. She was raised and educated in Nashua, graduating from Nashua High School in 1954 and Rivier College in 1958.

She and her husband Denis built their home in Bedford where they have lived for more than 50 years.

Carol taught science and math at Nashua Junior High School for several years. She later was Vice President and office manager of Denis Looney Fuel Company in Bedford and had also served as past president of the Rivier Alumni Association. Carol enjoyed traveling, especially throughout Europe and when she was at home, you could often find her out working in her beautiful flower garden.

Carol was a communicant of Saint Elizabeth Seton Church, Bedford, NH.

She was a loving wife, a devoted mother and grandmother, who most especially loved spending time with her family.

Family members include her loving husband of 61 years, Denis J. Looney, Sr. of Bedford, NH; her son and daughter in law, Denis J. Looney, Jr. and Tracy MacDonald of Bedford, NH; two daughters and sons-in-law, Judith and Thomas Gagne of Simpsonville, SC, Kelly and Paul Dallaire of Nottingham, NH; eight grandchildren, Jeffrey, Katherine, Colin, Sean, Jack, Rachel, Madelyn and Emily; a brother, Jack Dvareckas of Nashua, NH; several nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends, Doris Webb and Sophie Standow.

Memorial visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 20th from 1:00-4:00 pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hudson, NH at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Those attending are asked to adhere to current guidelines by wearing a mask and observing social distancing. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
63 Elm Street
Milford, NH 03055
(603) 673-1422
Memories & Condolences

November 14, 2020
Denis and Family,
Most sincere condolences. Thoughts and prayers.
Paul and Sue Desmarais
Paul Desmarais
Friend
