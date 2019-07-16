LONDONDERRY - Carol A. (Clinch) Mastrotto, 74, of Londonderry, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in her home.
Born in Hartford, Conn., on June 26, 1945, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Entwistle) Clinch.
She resided in Londonderry since 1973, formerly living in Lawrence, Mass.
As a dear friend said recently, Carol was a trailblazer in the technology field, a strong advocate for her daughter, and a resourceful, independent Yankee through and through.
Family members include her daughter, Lyn Greaves and her husband Kevin of Port Jervis, N.Y.; two grandchildren, Charlie Greaves of Savannah, Ga., and Rowan Greaves of Troy, N.Y.; a brother, Peter Clinch of Duxbury, Mass.; three sisters, Marie Clinch of Houston, Texas, Elizabeth Sylvia of Georgetown, Mass., and Ellen Holmes of Cotuit, Mass.; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Mastrotto in 1987.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, July 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry.
A graveside service is planned for Thursday at 10 a.m. in Pleasant View Cemetery, Mammoth Road, Londonderry.
Memorial donations may be made to Breathe New Hampshire, 145 Hollis St., Unit C, Manchester, N.H. 03101.
To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 16, 2019