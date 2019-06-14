BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Carol A. Paul, 78, died Monday, May 20, 2019, in Tampa General Hospital.



Born March 26, 1941, in Concord, N.H., she came to Florida 15 years ago from Manchester, N.H.



She was Catholic by faith.



During her years in Florida, Carol took much pleasure in boating, camping and basking in the beauty surrounding her.



Carol will lovingly be remembered for her strength and courage throughout her life. Carol will forever be in the hearts of those she nurtured, guided and loved in her life.



She was predeceased by her brother, Donald Gibeau; and her son, Kevin Pariseau.



Family members include her husband and soulmate, Robert Paul of Brooksville; her son, David Pariseau and Sharon Healey of Manchester, N.H.; her daughters and son-in-law, DeAnna Pariseau of Londonderry, N.H., and Karen and Stephen Cannistraro of Manchester N.H.; a stepson and daughter-in-law, Robert A. and Jema Parucci of Greenville, S.C.; a stepdaughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Frank Vinciguerra of Londonderry, N.H.; her brothers, Joseph and his wife, Nancy Gibeau of New Hampshire, Albert Gibeau and Josephine of New Hampshire; her sister, Sandra and her husband Gary Maelillo of Fort Myers; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss her deeply.

