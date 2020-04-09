Carol Ann Riley, 81, of Bedford NH, passed away peacefully in her home on April 5th, 2020 surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.
Carol enjoyed spending time with friends and family and visiting her favorite bartender Tara at Ollie's. She leaves behind her two daughters; Linda Riley of Bedford; Jennie Folsom and her husband Matthew Folsom of Manchester; son Daniel Riley and his wife Paula Riley of Bedford; as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Carol is predeceased by her husband Edward Riley and daughter Edith Riley.
A celebration of life in remembrance of Carol will be held at a later date.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 9, 2020