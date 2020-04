Carol Ann Riley, 81, of Bedford NH, passed away peacefully in her home on April 5th, 2020 surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.Carol enjoyed spending time with friends and family and visiting her favorite bartender Tara at Ollie's. She leaves behind her two daughters; Linda Riley of Bedford; Jennie Folsom and her husband Matthew Folsom of Manchester; son Daniel Riley and his wife Paula Riley of Bedford; as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.Carol is predeceased by her husband Edward Riley and daughter Edith Riley.A celebration of life in remembrance of Carol will be held at a later date.To view Carol's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net