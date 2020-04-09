Carol A. Riley (1938 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "This saddens me to hear. Your mom was such a wonderful..."
    - Colleen Lankford (O'Toole)
  • "My heart felt Sympathy to Carol's Family and Friends she..."
    - Lori Lambert
  • "Our deepest sympathy to the entire Riley family."
    - Pete and jackie Petersonbow
  • "Sorry for you loss prays great lady"
    - CLIFFORD COTE
Service Information
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-5777
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carol Ann Riley, 81, of Bedford NH, passed away peacefully in her home on April 5th, 2020 surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.

Carol enjoyed spending time with friends and family and visiting her favorite bartender Tara at Ollie's. She leaves behind her two daughters; Linda Riley of Bedford; Jennie Folsom and her husband Matthew Folsom of Manchester; son Daniel Riley and his wife Paula Riley of Bedford; as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Carol is predeceased by her husband Edward Riley and daughter Edith Riley.

A celebration of life in remembrance of Carol will be held at a later date.

To view Carol's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
logo
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.