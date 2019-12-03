DERRY - Carol A. (Vachon) Zalis, 90, of Derry, passed away on Dec. 1, 2019, in Elliot Hospital after a lengthy illness.
Born May 4, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Robert S. and Helen A. (Priest) Vachon.
She earned her bachelor's degree from Notre Dame College and her master's degree from the University of New Hampshire.
Carol worked as an English teacher at Manchester High School West and a German and Latin teacher at Manchester High School Central for many years.
Family members include her loving husband of 47 years, Joseph E. Zalis; two children, Joan and Mark Perry; two grandchildren, Kristin and Jason Labay; one brother, Philip Vachon; three sisters, Susan L'italien, Mary Vachon, and Ann Coney; and nieces and a nephew. She was predeceased by one brother, Francis Vachon.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. Services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to New Horizons of New Hampshire, 199 Manchester St., Manchester, N.H. 03103.
Lambert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 3, 2019