MERRIMACK - Carol Ann (James) Ford, of Merrimack, passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2019, surrounded by family after a courageous and tenacious battle with cancer.



Born in Woburn, Mass., on Dec. 28, 1952, she was the daughter of the late William and Joan James.



Carol deeply loved her family. She was married for 42 years to Lance A. Ford and they resided in Merrimack. Carol was the mother of Matthew James Ripaldi and his wife Nikki Dao of Katy, Texas, and Lynn Kate Hazel and her husband Jared of Danvers, Mass. She was a proud Nana to her three grandchildren, Andrew James "AJ" Ripaldi, Lexi Joan Hazel and Jace Hunter Hazel. Family members also include her brothers and sister, William and Barbara James of Eliot, Maine, Joanne and Glenn Reese of Wakefield, Mass., Paul and Eileen James of Woburn, Mass., and Timothy and Cathy James of Billerica, Mass., and her husband's sisters and brothers, Lynda and Chuck Marcotte of Florida, Larry and Peggy Ford of Sutton, Leslie Ford, Loring Ford and Lizabeth Thurston of Andover; and nieces and nephews.



Carol was an accomplished banking professional. She started her banking career at Nashua Trust Co. and continued on at various banks over 36 years before retiring in 2013 as a regional vice president at TD Bank.



She was a passionate reader, loved the ocean and spending time with her family. Carol said her life was so much fuller having Melissa Zettelmeyer, someone she considered a special person, in her life. She could ask anything of her friend, and she was always there for her with no questions asked and no judgment.



SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. in the Church of the Good Shepherd, 214 Main St., Nashua.



Memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, which provided skilled and compassionate care to Carol. Donations to support research and patient care can be sent to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Mass. 02284 or online at



