Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Gilman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Ann Gilman, of Manchester, NH, passed away in her home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was 67.



Carol was born in Manchster, NH and was the daughter of the late Florence (Birmingham) Dubois and the late Albert Dubois. She is survived by many relatives including her sister Irene Biron, her late sister Kim Sopel, her brothers John Dubois and Albert Dubois, her sons John Gilman and Eric Gilman, her daughter Tuesday Patenaude and son-in-law Todd Patenaude, her nephews John, Michael, and Robert, her nieces Nicole, Bobbi Jo, Heather, and Alicia, and her grandchildren Brandy, Craig, Briana, and Morgan, and two great grandchildren.



Carol was a believer in Christ. She was a hard working, social person who devoted countless hours to the Pop Warner football program in Manchester, NH. She was a mother to many. She was an animal lover and adopted many pets throughout her life. She loved to travel and spend time at her brother's camp with family in Stewartstown, NH. She was always up for an adventure. She was a loving, caring, and compassionate person with a huge heart who will be deeply missed.



A celebration of Carol's life will take place later this spring.

Carol Ann Gilman, of Manchester, NH, passed away in her home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was 67.Carol was born in Manchster, NH and was the daughter of the late Florence (Birmingham) Dubois and the late Albert Dubois. She is survived by many relatives including her sister Irene Biron, her late sister Kim Sopel, her brothers John Dubois and Albert Dubois, her sons John Gilman and Eric Gilman, her daughter Tuesday Patenaude and son-in-law Todd Patenaude, her nephews John, Michael, and Robert, her nieces Nicole, Bobbi Jo, Heather, and Alicia, and her grandchildren Brandy, Craig, Briana, and Morgan, and two great grandchildren.Carol was a believer in Christ. She was a hard working, social person who devoted countless hours to the Pop Warner football program in Manchester, NH. She was a mother to many. She was an animal lover and adopted many pets throughout her life. She loved to travel and spend time at her brother's camp with family in Stewartstown, NH. She was always up for an adventure. She was a loving, caring, and compassionate person with a huge heart who will be deeply missed.A celebration of Carol's life will take place later this spring. Published in Union Leader on Apr. 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close