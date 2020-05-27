Carol Ann Lafond
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann (Gordon) Lafond, 79, of Manchester died May 14, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Brooklyn, NY on August 19, 1940, she was the daughter of Julius "Jack" and Fay (Mikutel) Gordon. She was a graduate of Stella Maris High School, an all-girls Roman Catholic high school in Queens, NY.

Carol was a Manchester resident for over 50 years. She was an LNA for many years and a co-owner of Tans-2-Envy, a tanning salon in Manchester for a time. In recent years, she enjoyed watching classic movies and professional sports, particularly her hometown New York Yankees. She loved animals and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, chipmunks and squirrels in her backyard, and the company of her cat, Sammy.

She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Family members include sister Joyce Deneau, brother-in-law Bob Deneau both of Manchester, sons, Mark Gordon and partner Charles Morris both of Manchester, Joseph Lafond of Neptune, NJ, and a daughter, Colleen O'Connor and spouse Amy Fletcher of Spring Hill, Fl.

Interment services were private. Carol's final resting place is the Pine Grove Cemetery Mausoleum in Manchester.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, assisted with the arrangements.

Donations may be made in her memory to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved