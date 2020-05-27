Carol Ann (Gordon) Lafond, 79, of Manchester died May 14, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Brooklyn, NY on August 19, 1940, she was the daughter of Julius "Jack" and Fay (Mikutel) Gordon. She was a graduate of Stella Maris High School, an all-girls Roman Catholic high school in Queens, NY.
Carol was a Manchester resident for over 50 years. She was an LNA for many years and a co-owner of Tans-2-Envy, a tanning salon in Manchester for a time. In recent years, she enjoyed watching classic movies and professional sports, particularly her hometown New York Yankees. She loved animals and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, chipmunks and squirrels in her backyard, and the company of her cat, Sammy.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Family members include sister Joyce Deneau, brother-in-law Bob Deneau both of Manchester, sons, Mark Gordon and partner Charles Morris both of Manchester, Joseph Lafond of Neptune, NJ, and a daughter, Colleen O'Connor and spouse Amy Fletcher of Spring Hill, Fl.
Interment services were private. Carol's final resting place is the Pine Grove Cemetery Mausoleum in Manchester.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, assisted with the arrangements.
Donations may be made in her memory to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Carol was a Manchester resident for over 50 years. She was an LNA for many years and a co-owner of Tans-2-Envy, a tanning salon in Manchester for a time. In recent years, she enjoyed watching classic movies and professional sports, particularly her hometown New York Yankees. She loved animals and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, chipmunks and squirrels in her backyard, and the company of her cat, Sammy.
She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Family members include sister Joyce Deneau, brother-in-law Bob Deneau both of Manchester, sons, Mark Gordon and partner Charles Morris both of Manchester, Joseph Lafond of Neptune, NJ, and a daughter, Colleen O'Connor and spouse Amy Fletcher of Spring Hill, Fl.
Interment services were private. Carol's final resting place is the Pine Grove Cemetery Mausoleum in Manchester.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, assisted with the arrangements.
Donations may be made in her memory to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 27, 2020.