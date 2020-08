Carol Anne Schickler, 81, died peacefully in her sleep August 19th, 2020. Born February 18th, 1939, in Yonkers, N.Y., she grew up in Edmeston N.Y.



She raised her children in NYC, worked as a medical transcriptionist in Florida and Saudi Arabia and retired to Manchester, N.H. She's survived by Douglas and Ans Schickler, Craig Schickler; her grandchildren, Kayleigh, Siena and Jack Schickler.



