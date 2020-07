Carol Boulanger, 103, died June 27, 2020. Born Jan. 22, 1917 in Newark, N.J., she later married Robert Boulanger of Manchester. Kind, loving, and selfless, Carol's survived by daughter Carol and husband Jim Colbath, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Carol was predeceased by her husband of 59 years; daughters Elizabeth (Betty) and Joan; and grandson John Hamelin. Further information is available at Phoenix Memorial Park&Mortuary.



