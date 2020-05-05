Carol Charest
1930 - 2020
Carol Charest (90) of Manchester NH, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Born on February 16, 1930 to Wilfrid & Mary (Carroll) Paris, Carol would spend her life in Manchester where she raised her large and loving family.

Carol graduated from Central High School in Manchester and would later enjoy over 30 years of employment as a secretary at New Hampshire College where she made many friends and colleagues along the way. Her greatest pride was raising her 5 boys, all of whom will miss her greatly.

Carol will be remembered as a caring and loving Nana who was at her best when surrounded by her family. Memories of her at home and at her kids' houses during the holidays or having walks around the mall will not be soon forgotten. Above all, Carol loved her family immensely and will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.

Carol has joined her late former husband Roland Charest, sister Maybeth Oberti & son Michael Charest in heaven. She is survived by her son Gregg Charest and his wife Janice; son Brian Charest and his wife Cathleen; son Kevin Charest; son Douglas Charest; grandchildren Michelle, Rene, Susan, Amy, Elizabeth, Brent, Eric & Heather; great grandchildren Nicholas, Isabella, Vivienne, Susana, Olivia & Macy; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.

A special thanks goes out to the wonderful and caring staff at Villa Crest Nursing home for the excellent care they provided to Carol during her time there.

A private service in memory of Carol will be held in the near future.

To view Carol's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 4, 2020
It was a pleasure to visit with Mrs. Charest at family gatherings. We will miss her.
Sue and Stan Jaworski
Family Friend
May 4, 2020
May God Bless you Carol as you continue on your journey, your body at eternal rest.
Kathleen Campbell
Friend
