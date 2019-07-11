ALLENSTOWN - Carol Jane (Kitchin) Cramer, 71, of Allenstown, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019, in Concord Hospice Home with family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.



Raised in Horseheads, N.Y., she raised her children with their father, David York, in different parts of New Hampshire, Connecticut and New Jersey. In 2005, Carol married Merrill Cramer and for years spent their time together in Florida and later returned to New Hampshire to be closer to their family.



Carol worked in the career counseling office at St. Anselm College and as a client associate at Merrill-Lynch. In her spare time and during her retirement, Carol enjoyed listening to birds, gardening, baking, shopping and spending time spoiling their dog, Tika.



Family members include her husband, Merrill Cramer; her sister, Patricia Kitchin; her daughter, Angel (York) Rollins; her son, Todd York and wife Stacey; her grandchildren, Sydney Rollins, Cody Rollins, Krysta York and Sloane York; her brother-in-law, Calvin Cramer and wife Susan; her sisters-in-law, Gretchen Stahl and Carol Smiley; and nieces, nephews and close friends.



.



SERVICES: There are no services.



A private celebration of life will be held in her honor.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Payson Cancer Center, 250 Pleasant St., Concord N.H. 03301 or Concord Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St., Concord, N.H. 03301.

