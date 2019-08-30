HOOKSETT - Carol Mae Corriveau, 79, of Hooksett, passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born in Richmond on Feb. 11, 1940, she spent her childhood years in various New Hampshire towns. As an adult, she became a longtime resident of Hooksett.
In 1959, she graduated from Manchester High School Central.
In 1960, she married Robert Corriveau Sr. Having spent her childhood residing in foster homes and orphanages, her lifelong dream was to raise a loving family of her own. Her dream did come true and as a wife and mother of four she excelled. Her family meant the world to her.
Carol's career consisted of meter calibration at Jewel Instrument Co. and Honeywell. She later worked as a long-distance operator for New England Telephone. Most importantly, she was a valued partner in the family businesses, Corriveau Construction and Village Square Builders. Her final career was working as a tollbooth attendant for the state of New Hampshire before retiring to become a grandmother in 2006.
Family members include her devoted husband of 59 years, Robert Corriveau Sr.; her daughters, Sherry Corriveau, Debbie Plourde, and Lorry Lemire and husband John Lemire; her son, Robert Corriveau Jr.; her granddaughters, Isabella Plourde and Lydia Lemire; her grandson, Aiden Lemire; her brother, Richard Davis and wife Iris Davis; and nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her brothers, Robert McGall, David Fogg and Donald Fogg; and her sister, Gloria Fogg Sevigny.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. during the calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carol's childhood residence, The Chase Home in Portsmouth, where Carol at last found the best care and treatment of her youth - http://www.chasehome.org/support/
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 30, 2019