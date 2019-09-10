Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Francis of Assisi Church 9 St. Francis Way Litchfield , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Carol M. Dunn, 87, of Manchester, died Sept. 7, 2019, after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester on Aug. 3, 1932, she was the daughter of George and Isabelle (Fisher) Mitchell. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



Carol graduated from Manchester High School Central.



Before retiring, Carol was an integral part of the family business, Dunn Furniture Co., for many years.



Devoted to her faith, she was a longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church.



Carol was humble and gentle by nature. She gave herself wholeheartedly to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her family was a source of great joy to her. Carol was especially fond of her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



She was married 52 years to Francis R. Dunn. He died Aug. 27, 2007. She was also predeceased by a sister, Colleen Baroody as well as a brother, George Mitchell.



Family members include two sons, Mark F. Dunn and his wife, Maryann, and Stephen G. Dunn and his wife, Karen; a daughter, Mary D. Johnson and her husband, George; five grandchildren, Matthew Dunn and his wife, Marah, Ryan Johnson and his wife, Alissa, Marissa Gengo and her husband, Anthony, Sarah Kabba and her husband, Abby, and Conner Dunn and his wife, Eugenia; a great-granddaughter, Sloane Dunn; a great-grandson, Kai Kabba; a sister, Helen Manning; and nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



The funeral is Thursday, Sept. 12, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. from St. Francis of Assisi Church, 9 St. Francis Way, Litchfield. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, Suite #210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



For more information visit:







MANCHESTER - Carol M. Dunn, 87, of Manchester, died Sept. 7, 2019, after a period of declining health.Born in Manchester on Aug. 3, 1932, she was the daughter of George and Isabelle (Fisher) Mitchell. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.Carol graduated from Manchester High School Central.Before retiring, Carol was an integral part of the family business, Dunn Furniture Co., for many years.Devoted to her faith, she was a longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church.Carol was humble and gentle by nature. She gave herself wholeheartedly to her husband, children, and grandchildren. Her family was a source of great joy to her. Carol was especially fond of her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.She was married 52 years to Francis R. Dunn. He died Aug. 27, 2007. She was also predeceased by a sister, Colleen Baroody as well as a brother, George Mitchell.Family members include two sons, Mark F. Dunn and his wife, Maryann, and Stephen G. Dunn and his wife, Karen; a daughter, Mary D. Johnson and her husband, George; five grandchildren, Matthew Dunn and his wife, Marah, Ryan Johnson and his wife, Alissa, Marissa Gengo and her husband, Anthony, Sarah Kabba and her husband, Abby, and Conner Dunn and his wife, Eugenia; a great-granddaughter, Sloane Dunn; a great-grandson, Kai Kabba; a sister, Helen Manning; and nieces and nephews.SERVICES: There are no calling hours.The funeral is Thursday, Sept. 12, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. from St. Francis of Assisi Church, 9 St. Francis Way, Litchfield. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.Memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, Suite #210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com Published in Union Leader on Sept. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close