Carol May Shanteler, 76, of Londonderry, NH, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, in the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH.
She was born in Derry, NH, on June 22, 1942, a daughter of the late William and Beatrice (Proctor) Boles.
Carol loved the beach, especially Old Orchard Beach, reading, gardening, painting and shopping. She was a loving grandmother who greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a great sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by two sons, Edwin and Douglas Wells; daughter, Janey Plourde; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Judith Boles Starns, Gail Boles Gorham, Linda Boles Dupere; stepchildren: Christopher and Judy Shanteler and their children; and Ed Fernandez and his wife Karen Shanteler-Fernandez; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Carol was predeceased by her husband, David Shanteler on March 10 of this year; son, Jeff Wells; two brothers and four sisters.
SERVICES: Following cremation there will be no services.
The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 7, 2019