Carol M. Shanteler

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol M. Shanteler.

Carol May Shanteler, 76, of Londonderry, NH, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, in the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH.

She was born in Derry, NH, on June 22, 1942, a daughter of the late William and Beatrice (Proctor) Boles.

Carol loved the beach, especially Old Orchard Beach, reading, gardening, painting and shopping. She was a loving grandmother who greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a great sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by two sons, Edwin and Douglas Wells; daughter, Janey Plourde; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Judith Boles Starns, Gail Boles Gorham, Linda Boles Dupere; stepchildren: Christopher and Judy Shanteler and their children; and Ed Fernandez and his wife Karen Shanteler-Fernandez; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Carol was predeceased by her husband, David Shanteler on March 10 of this year; son, Jeff Wells; two brothers and four sisters.

SERVICES: Following cremation there will be no services.

The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.