Carole A. Parker
1941 - 2020
Carole A. (Boulanger) Parker, 78, of Hooksett, died May 16, 2020 at the Catholic Medical Center after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.

She was born in Claremont, NH on December 22, 1941, to Theodore and Margaret (Daniels) Boulanger. She was the oldest sibling with her younger sisters Donna Hannaman of Manchester and Judith Cooper of Falls Branch, TN. She graduated from St. Joseph High School and lived her life in Manchester.

She had various jobs, but none more important than raising her three children and managing the household. She worked at the Manchester Realtors Board and the Mall of NH business office where she became a known fixture to many of the outlets.

Carole enjoyed the outdoors with family and friends. An avid skier, she loved weekend trips with friends cross country skiing in NH and Vermont. Her favorite summer-time activities involved enjoying the lake with her family and playing golf with her close friends. She also enjoyed traveling to Europe through the Alps and down the river waterways.

She enjoyed working outside, but was especially talented at sewing, knitting and doing needlepoint work, a talent no doubt received from her mother.

Carole also enjoyed going to Florida for the winter spending time golfing, swimming and being in the company of friends by the pool.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Denis and their three children; son Craig and his wife Tamara of Auburn, daughter Susan O'Connell and husband Jaime of Naples, FL, and Ryan Parker of Dover and her grandson, Zachary. She is also survived by special cousins, Robert Ouellette and wife Theresa of Manchester, Dr. Robert Blanchard and wife Jackie of Deerfield, NH.

Carole leaves behind a very grateful family that will always appreciate the time and love she gave to them and will be greatly missed and remembered by all that knew her. Thanks for the good memories.

Her family would also like to give a special thanks to the hard working employees at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown. A very special thanks to the staff on B2 that watched over her during her stay at the home. Thank you, one and all.

Funeral services and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Carole's life will be announced at a later time.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the NH Alzheimer's Association, 166 S River Road, Unit 210, Bedford, NH 03110.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting the family with arrangements.

To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
May 18, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of the loss of your mom and wife. I have fond memories of her. The last time I saw her was when I was buying some gift cards for Christmas years ago at the Mall of NH. She greeted me with big smiles and we had a nice chat. I'm so very sorry for your loss.
Linda Vaudreuil
Acquaintance
