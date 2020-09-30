Carole Ann Armstrong, loving mother of Carrie, Josh, and George, proud grandmother of Lily, and wonderful wife of Alan passed away on September 26, 2020 surrounded by loving family. She was 68.
Carole was born on January 27, 1952 to Joseph and Marie Doucette in Haverhill. After graduating from Haverhill High School, she moved with her family to Newton Junction. Following years traveling with her father working on Broadway shows, Carole settled down in Windham to raise her beloved family.
She deeply loved animals, gardening, theater, and of course, her family. She was a strong, courageous, and determined woman - always fighting for what she believed in and helping others in need.
From a young age, Carole had a strong connection with animals. Over the years, Carole had many pets, and she treated them like royalty. She was an ardent lover of Boston Terriers. Carole loved to garden, a passion she got from her mother. She reached her crowning gardening achievement this year by getting lilies to perfectly bloom for her lovely granddaughter Lily. She loved the ocean, beach pizza, and Skip's fries.
Carole worked with her father traveling across the country as a stagehand for touring Broadway shows. She worked on A Chorus Line, Dancin', Camelot, and Man of La Mancha. These years on the road with her father were some of her fondest. After retiring from touring life, her passion for theater remained, and she frequently attended shows with her daughter Carrie.
Carole always fought for what she believed to be right. In earlier years, Carole protested in support of civil rights and against the Vietnam war. She successfully sued the New York and local offices of the Theatrical Stage Employees Union to become the first female member. In later years, Carole became a staunch advocate for children with disabilities, fighting to ensure all children received the education and support they deserved. As a volunteer with the Autism Society of New Hampshire, she positively impacted the lives of many local children.
Most of all Carole loved her family. Her true calling in life was as a devoted mother to Carrie, Josh, and George. She dedicated her life to raising her children. As the strongest and most selfless woman her children ever knew, Carole instilled a powerful sense of values and purpose in them. She cherished her role as "Grandma" to Lily more than anything. Carole enjoyed every moment she had with Lily, showering her granddaughter with love, toys, and books. Her children and granddaughter are comforted in knowing that Carole will always be with them in the values she inspired and the experiences she shared with them, forever as their guardian angel.
Carole is survived by her husband Alan Armstrong, her daughter Carrie Armstrong, her son Josh Armstrong, her son George Armstrong and his wife Taylor, her granddaughter Lily Carrie Armstrong, her siblings Sandra Annan, Dorothea Collette, Joseph Doucette Jr., and Richard Doucette, her Boston Terriers Perla and Bruschi, her cat Tabby, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her loving parents and her niece, Heather Annan.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 1st from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH. A private funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 2nd.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Carole's honor to Best Friends Animal Society and Organization for Autism Research.
