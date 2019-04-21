Carole Brown, 58, of Merrimack, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, peacefully at Elliot Hospital after a long courageous battle with breast cancer.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy in Merrimack, N.H., at 9:30 a.m. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Pope Memorial SPCA Concord-Merrimack County at https://www.popememorialspca.org/.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 21, 2019