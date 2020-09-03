Carole Ann (Clark) Smith, of Concord, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Concord Hospice House. She was the beloved wife of the late William Spooner Smith, Jr. They shared fifty-six years of marriage.
She is survived by her three daughters, Lisa Smith Mudge of Pembroke, Julie Clark Jones of Hillsborough and Leslie Smith-Dirksen of Atlanta, GA; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; two siblings, John E. Clark of Stow, MA and Deborah J. Clark of Williamsville of NY. She was also predeceased by her son, William Spooner Smith, III, her stepmother Frances Clark, and her stepbrother William "Tommy" Tompkins.
ARRANGEMENTS: A graveside service for Carole will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery at 11:00 AM. Relatives and Friends are welcomed to attend.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Carole's memory to the Bedford Road Baptist Church, 67 Bedford Rd, Merrimack, NH 03054 or to the Concord Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301.
