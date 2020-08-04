1/1
Caroline E. Huddleston
1927 - 2020
Caroline E. "Carol" Huddleston, 93, died, August 2, 2020, at her home. She was born in Durham, NH on April 13, 1927 the daughter of Charles and Caroline (Creed) Eaton. She acquired a BS degree from UNH in Nutrition and worked for many years as a dietitian at Weeks Memorial Hospital, Lancaster, the Coos County Nursing Hospital, West Stewartstown and the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin.

She was a former Lancaster EMT, a faithful member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, member of the Business Professional Women (BPW) and a Hospice volunteer.

She is survived by her daughter Ellyn; son James and his husband Michael; Eric and his wife Ann Marie and daughter Ann Blake; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren plus one on the way. She was predeceased by her husband John and son John (Jay) Huddleston

There will be a memorial service celebrating Carol's life at St. Paul's Church in Lancaster at a later date. There will be a private family service at the Huddleston family plot in Durham, NH.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Carol's memory to Colonel Town Community House, 16 High Street, Lancaster, NH 03584.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Funeral Home
210 Main Street
Lancaster, NH 03584
(603) 788-3381
Memories & Condolences

