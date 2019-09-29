Dunnellon, FL, Formerly of Alton Bay ,NH, - Carolyn J. Drew, 82, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her residence in Dunnellon. She was born on November 4, 1936 in Laconia, New Hampshire and was the daughter to the late Lawrence and Annie (Hughes) Blackey. Growing up in a military family, Carolyn moved around quite a bit before settling in Boscowan, NH where she owned and operated Slip Cover business called Carolyn's Thimble Shop. In 2003 Carolyn and her late husband moved to Dunnellon. She attended First United Methodist Church in Dunnellon and enjoyed making prayer quilts for the church as well as traveling and genealogy.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Stuart H. Drew and her brother, Allen Blackey.
She is survived by her son, Michael Drew, Hillsboro, NH; her daughter, Elaine J. Drew, Dunnellon, FL; her brother, James Blackey, El Paso, TX; her sister,Cathrine Blackey, El Paso, TX; her five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Expressions of sympathy can be made online at robertsofdunnellon.com
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 29, 2019