On June 1, 2020, Carolyn Lee (Jones) Waite, passed away at the age of 78 in Hebron, NH, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Carolyn was born in June 1941 in Scranton, PA to Hezekiah and Elizabeth Jones. She graduated from Scranton Central High School and attended Pennsylvania State University. In June 1960, she married F. Grant Waite and they raised three daughters. She spent the last 22 years of her life very happily with the love of her life, Thomas Earl Gillery.
Carolyn is often described by people as the kindest, sweetest person they've known. She had a lovely smile and laugh, always made time to listen and to make everyone she met feel treasured, and gave the best hugs. Carolyn had an inspiring talent for gardening and creating beautiful, loving homes. She loved the ocean, adored all children, and always felt a day was better if you listened to pretty music. Carolyn was very active in many organizations throughout her life, including gardening clubs, friends of the library, volunteering in hospitals, and leading Girl Scout troops in Southborough, MA, as well as serving many roles in the Stonegate Acres Association in Hebron, NH. She loved living on and enjoying Newfound Lake, and spending time with the many special friends she had there.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Dolores Jones, and her brother Harold "Dewey" Jones. She is survived by her beloved spouse Tom; her sister Marguerite Takach of Scranton, PA; her children Wendy Waite (partner Richard) of Forestville, CA; Tracy Waite of Quincy, MA; and Christy Waite Espy (husband Allison) of Duluth, GA; Tom's son Sean Gillery (partner Matthew) of Warner, NH; her grandchildren Carolann and Grant; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and their children.
Services will be private To honor Carolyn's memory, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA, 02472 or the Newfound Lake Region Association, 10 North Main St. Unit 1, Bristol, NH 03222. Arrangements with Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 5, 2020.