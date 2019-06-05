CONCORD - Carolyn M. Kelley, 92, died peacefully on Nov. 26, 2018, in the presence of her family in Concord.
She was predeceased by her husband George F. Kelley. Carolyn and George enjoyed 57 happy years together, retiring to Gilmanton and then Concord.
Carolyn was instrumental in the funding and building the permanent Gilmanton Year-round Library. As a former teacher and local librarian, creating this resource for the Gilmanton community was a longtime passion.
In Concord, she enjoyed the Havenwood-Heritage Heights community, which gave her many fond memories and friends.
Family members include three children, Nancy K. Beaton and her husband Jeffrey D. Beaton, Margaret E. "Peggy" Kelley and her significant other James C. Vailas, and Charles G. "Chuck" Kelley; four grandchildren, Alyssa C. Mulcahy, Jonathan J. Gottwald, Meghan E. Beaton, and Benjamin K. Gottwald; and a great-grandchild, Ella L. Mulcahy.
.
SERVICES: A memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m. in the Gilmanton Community Church. Burial will follow in the family lot at Smith Meeting House Cemetery, Gilmanton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gilmanton Year-round Library, 1385 New Hampshire Route 140, Gilmanton Iron Works, N.H. 03837 (http://www.gyrla.org).
For the full obituary, please visit https://www.BennettFuneral.com
Bennett Funeral Home of Concord is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on June 5, 2019