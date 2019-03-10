Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Having lived 33 years as a Sister of Mercy, after a canonical transfer process Sr. M. Cornelius Timothy was received into Carmel on January 5, 1980. She professed her final vows as a Carmelite Sister on January 4, 1981, and later returned to her baptismal name. Sr. Carolyn served at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, St. Raphael's Home, Marian Manor, and as the Asst. Novice Director and Temporary Vow Director at St. Teresa's Motherhouse.



Besides her Sisters in Carmel, Sr. Carolyn is survived by her sister, Helen Davidson & her husband James of VT, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Neil, Timothy, Catherine, James, and Winnie.



Family and friends will honor and remember Sr. Carolyn's life by gathering for visiting hours in the Holy Family Chapel of St. Patrick's Manor, 863 Central St., Framingham on Tuesday March 12th from 2 - 7 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Josephs New Cemetery, 448 Donald St. Bedford, NH at 12:45 P.M.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Sr. Carolyn's name to the: Carmelite Sisters for the Aged & Infirm, 863 Central St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit

11 Lincoln St

Framingham , MA 01702

(508) 875-4747 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 10, 2019

