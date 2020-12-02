Carrie A. Lewandowski, 49, of Manchester, NH, died November 28, 2020, at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, after a long illness.
Born in Manchester, NH on March 3, 1971, she was the daughter of John Lewandowski, Jr., and Charlene (Richardson) Lewandowski. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
She attended Manchester Memorial High School.
Carrie was employed as a waitress and bartender at various local restaurants.
Her family was the center of her life. She adored spending time with her nieces. Carrie loved animals, especially cats, and horseback riding. She enjoyed jet skiing and boating at Lake Winnipesaukee, trips to the beach, and attending Bike Week, Laconia. She was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her, as she left an indelible mark on every single life that she touched.
The family would like the thank the staff of the Elliot Hospital Fitch Unit as well as the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House who not only gave her wonderful care, but also showed great affection for her as well.
Family members include her beloved parents of Bedford; her sister and brother-in-law; three beautiful nieces; as well as extended family and friends.
Services: Funeral services are private.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
