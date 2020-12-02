John & Charlene:



I was very sorry to hear of Carrie’s passing.

Any time your child passes before you is a difficult situation and I know, John, as you had told me Carrie had been through some difficult times.

There will be tears and heartbreak, but I will say a prayer that you will find comfort in the many happy times you remember with Carrie. Those memories, in time, will replace the heartache you feel today and tears will be replaced by gentle smilies.

My sincere sympathies to you, Carrie’s sister, husband and nieces.

Best,

John Bottomley

John Bottomley

Friend