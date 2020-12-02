1/1
Carrie A. Lewandowski
1971 - 2020
Carrie A. Lewandowski, 49, of Manchester, NH, died November 28, 2020, at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, after a long illness.

Born in Manchester, NH on March 3, 1971, she was the daughter of John Lewandowski, Jr., and Charlene (Richardson) Lewandowski. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.

She attended Manchester Memorial High School.

Carrie was employed as a waitress and bartender at various local restaurants.

Her family was the center of her life. She adored spending time with her nieces. Carrie loved animals, especially cats, and horseback riding. She enjoyed jet skiing and boating at Lake Winnipesaukee, trips to the beach, and attending Bike Week, Laconia. She was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her, as she left an indelible mark on every single life that she touched.

The family would like the thank the staff of the Elliot Hospital Fitch Unit as well as the Concord Regional VNA Hospice House who not only gave her wonderful care, but also showed great affection for her as well.

Family members include her beloved parents of Bedford; her sister and brother-in-law; three beautiful nieces; as well as extended family and friends.

Services: Funeral services are private.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com


Published in Union Leader on Dec. 2, 2020.
December 1, 2020
Very sorry to hear of you loss. Our sympathy goes out to you and your family! Mike and Mary Ann St Onge
Mary St onge
Family
December 1, 2020
Our thoughts are with all of Carrie's family members for strength and compassion during this difficult time.
Brian Grodman
November 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our sympathies to all of the family.
Deb & Tom Grant
November 30, 2020
We are very sorry to hear of your loss. Our prayers are with Carrie and her family.
John Skillings
November 30, 2020
John & family,
So very sorry to read of the passing of Carrie. You will be in my thoughts as you proceed through this difficult period. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jay High
Friend
November 30, 2020
John & Charlene:

I was very sorry to hear of Carrie’s passing.
Any time your child passes before you is a difficult situation and I know, John, as you had told me Carrie had been through some difficult times.
There will be tears and heartbreak, but I will say a prayer that you will find comfort in the many happy times you remember with Carrie. Those memories, in time, will replace the heartache you feel today and tears will be replaced by gentle smilies.
My sincere sympathies to you, Carrie’s sister, husband and nieces.
Best,
John Bottomley
John Bottomley
Friend
