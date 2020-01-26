Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine A. Gorman-Humphrey. View Sign Service Information French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 (603)-497-4711 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown , NH 03045 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Anne Gorman-Humphrey passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, peacefully at home after a long illness.



Born in Buffalo, N.Y., Catherine received her BA from University of Rochester where she was a Wilson Scholar and her M.Ed. from University of Buffalo before spending most of her life enjoying the beauty of rural New Hampshire.



She was always in tune with nature, and enjoyed numerous outdoor activities and hobbies ranging from canoeing to beekeeping. Her commitment to education was deep-seated, and she worked with the Litchfield school system for much of her career with devotion to her students and colleagues. She will be remembered for her quick wit, love of music, generous spirit, and exceptional intellect.



Catherine is survived by her devoted husband Frank; her mother Catherine M. Gorman; her sisters Patricia, Anne and Maureen; her brother Martin; and six loving nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at French & Rising Funeral Home, 17 South Mast Street, Goffstown, NH from 4 to 7 p.m. A private funeral service will take place at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to Concord Regional VNA Hospice House who provided expert care in her time of need.



