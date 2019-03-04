Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine "Cay" D'Agostino. View Sign





She married Angelo D'Agostino with whom she raised 3 children in White Plains New York. They moved to Manchester New Hampshire where she worked at Pandora knitting Mills and belonged to Our Lady of the Cedars parish and was a member of the Business and Professional Women's association. They then moved to Goffstown New Hampshire where she worked at the Post Office and was a member of Saint Lawrence Catholic Church. She also belonged to the garden club, ministered at the woman's prison, volunteered at villa Augustina and was a member of the Religious of Jesus and Mary.



She was predeceased by her husband Angelo, her son Robert and her son Richard. She is survived by her daughter Antonia D'Agostino her grandchildren Robin D'Agostino and Sarah Bibeau, great grandson Oliver and niece and nephew Sandra and Anthony D'Agostino.



A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday March 4th at the St. Lawrence Church in Goffstown, NH at 10am. A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the at or Meals on Wheels. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit

www.frenchandrising.com Funeral Home French and Rising Funeral Home

