BEDFORD - On Monday March 4, 2019, Catherine E. (Delfino) Creonte passed away surrounded by her loving family in Bedford, New Hampshire. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Creonte.Catherine was born in Waltham, Mass., on May 21, 1925, to the late Grace (Collura) and Lorenzo Delfino. She attended St. Charles Elementary School and St. Charles High School, both in Waltham, after which she was employed by the Puritan Dress Company of Waltham, then the Waltham Watch Factory. After raising her two daughters, Catherine was employed by Raytheon and then Hewlett-Packard, both in Waltham. During her part-time employment at Hewlett-Packard, she also managed the Route 6 Motel in Eastham, Mass., and then the Eastham Motel during the summer seasons. The motels were co-owned and built by her loving husband, Anthony.Catherine was an avid craftswoman, especially remembered for her beautiful felt/sequined Christmas stockings, wall hangings and beaded ornaments. She hand-made and gave an adorned Christmas stocking to each of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. In addition she and her husband walked the Mall of New Hampshire every day and made friends with store-keepers, mall managers and mall patrons. Catherine was a gentle and giving woman and especially enjoyed giving her hand-made crafts to all her Mall friends and anyone else she happened to meet who smiled at her.Her husband Anthony J. Creonte died on Feb. 7, 2018, and she is survived by her daughters, Judy Leslie and Diane Caban and her husband, Dr. David Caban, all of Bedford, New Hampshire; her grandchildren, Kimberly Egger of Sonora, California, Karrie Cluff of Show Low, Arizona, Kelly Smith of Bellevue, Washington, Anthony Williams of Grangeville, Idaho, Michael Williams of Manchester, New Hampshire, Katherine Williams of Portland, Oregon, Dr. Michael Caban of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Dr. Christine Caban Donahue and David Caban, both of Bedford, New Hampshire; her brother Richard Delfino of South Boston and is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.She was also the sister of the late Michael and Joseph Delfino, Josephine Guzetti and Rose Rufo.SERVICES:w Family and friends will honor and remember Catherine's life by gathering for calling hours in Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main St. (Route 20), Waltham on Friday, March 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, 311 River St., Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.Memorial donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, Mass. 02215 or to NH , 814 Elm St., Manchester, NH, 03101.

Published in Union Leader on Mar. 8, 2019

