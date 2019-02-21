Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Catherine F. (French) Murray, 86, of Manchester, died February 18, 2019 at Bedford Falls Assisted Living after a short illness. She was born in Manchester on October 31, 1932 the daughter of John and Josie (Cronin) Thornton and lived in the Queen City for most of her life. She was educated in the local school system and was a graduate of St. Joseph High School.



The consummate homemaker, the care of her family came above all else and she was extremely proud of each and every one of them and their accomplishments. After all nine of her children were attending school, Catherine entered the workforce as a food service worker with Martin Caterer. She was a talented painter of landscapes and still life scenes. She was the past president of the Manchester Mothers of Twins Club and the Manchester Policemen's Wives Association. She was also a member of the former OLPH Church and a current member of St. Pius X Church. She loved getting together with family and friends and will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend.



Members of her family include her sons Michael French and his wife Susan of Goffstown and Robert French and his wife Holly of Brant Lake, NY, her daughters JoAnn Hamel and her husband Ken of New Boston, Patricia Sweezey and her husband Ron of New Boston, Dottie Bertwell of Manchester, Mary Ann French of Hooksett, Catherine Woodward and her husband Keith of Center Conway, Elizabeth French of Manchester, and Virginia Martin and her husband Andre of Goffstown. Other family members include, her brother, Brother Andrew Thornton of St. Anselm College Abbey and her step-children Patricia Murray, Charles Murray, Jr. and Martin Murray as well as 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.







She was predeceased by her first husband Robert French in 1975, and by her second husband Charles Murray, Sr. in 2017, her brothers Jack and Richard Thornton, and step-children Michael Murray and Maureen Moynihan.



Visitation will be held on Friday from 9 to 10 am at St. Pius X Church 575 Candia Rd. in Manchester followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Catherine's name be made to E.C. Week Camp Fatima 32 Fatima Rd Gilmanton, NH 03837 or by visiting



The family would like to recognize the staff at Bedford Falls for their compassionate care of our mom during her stay.



The McHugh Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family with her care. Condolences may be offered at



283 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 031044920

(603) 622-0962 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 21, 2019

