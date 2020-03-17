Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine F. Zett. View Sign Service Information Michaud Funeral Home 32 Maple Street Wilton , NH 03086 (603)-654-6524 Funeral Mass 4:00 PM Divine Mercy Church 12 Church St Peterborough , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She worked tirelessly until she was 79 when she retired from service to the Misericordia Nuns at their retirement home in Dallas, PA. She moved from Wilkes-Barre to New Hampshire to reside with her youngest son, Nigel (Alan) and his second wife Lucinda (Cindy), then with current wife Melanie (Lanie), where Nigel and family provided her with quality of life until she departed. Catherine was a devout Catholic and a member of Divine Mercy Church in Peterborough, NH. Everywhere she went she made friends with her cheerful and playful personality. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.



She was one of eleven children: three girls, Catherine, Rose, Amelia and eight brothers, Harry, Tony, Sebastian, Daniel, John, Joseph, Michael, and Leonard, all of whom she survived. Catherine had six children, four of whom survive, Mary Lou Zett-DeVino, Michael John Zett, Taryn Rose Brooks-Faulconer, and Nigel Alan Joseph Zett. Catherine Frances and George Sebastian Zett are deceased.



She is survived by eleven grandchildren: Douglas Arthur Otte, Jason and Crystal Zett, Kathryn Lee and Christopher Alan Faulconer, Tamara Lynn Pittis, Amanda Lynn Dylan Ritchie, Adam Joseph, Jared Alan, Ryan Robert, and Michael George Zett; six great grandchildren: Paige Addison and Douglas (Finn) Arthur Otte, Vince Lee Pittis, Sabrina Rose Makimoto, and Wyatt David and Claira Jean Dotson; and one great grandchild: Jayden Kolva.



Family and friends are warmly welcomed to attend a funeral mass at Divine Mercy Church at 12 Church St, Peterborough, NH 03458, on Wednesday March 18, 2020, at 4 pm. A burial service will be held in the spring at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Wilton, NH.



The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our web site at

Catherine Frances Vitale Zett, 99, was born to Italian immigrants in 1921 and migrated to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at the age of 4. In 1943 she married George Edward Zett, also the son of immigrant parents from Czechoslovakia, a WWII veteran, awarded a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star medal for bravery, in the field as a medic.She worked tirelessly until she was 79 when she retired from service to the Misericordia Nuns at their retirement home in Dallas, PA. She moved from Wilkes-Barre to New Hampshire to reside with her youngest son, Nigel (Alan) and his second wife Lucinda (Cindy), then with current wife Melanie (Lanie), where Nigel and family provided her with quality of life until she departed. Catherine was a devout Catholic and a member of Divine Mercy Church in Peterborough, NH. Everywhere she went she made friends with her cheerful and playful personality. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.She was one of eleven children: three girls, Catherine, Rose, Amelia and eight brothers, Harry, Tony, Sebastian, Daniel, John, Joseph, Michael, and Leonard, all of whom she survived. Catherine had six children, four of whom survive, Mary Lou Zett-DeVino, Michael John Zett, Taryn Rose Brooks-Faulconer, and Nigel Alan Joseph Zett. Catherine Frances and George Sebastian Zett are deceased.She is survived by eleven grandchildren: Douglas Arthur Otte, Jason and Crystal Zett, Kathryn Lee and Christopher Alan Faulconer, Tamara Lynn Pittis, Amanda Lynn Dylan Ritchie, Adam Joseph, Jared Alan, Ryan Robert, and Michael George Zett; six great grandchildren: Paige Addison and Douglas (Finn) Arthur Otte, Vince Lee Pittis, Sabrina Rose Makimoto, and Wyatt David and Claira Jean Dotson; and one great grandchild: Jayden Kolva.Family and friends are warmly welcomed to attend a funeral mass at Divine Mercy Church at 12 Church St, Peterborough, NH 03458, on Wednesday March 18, 2020, at 4 pm. A burial service will be held in the spring at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Wilton, NH.The arrangements are in the care of the Michaud Funeral Home, 32 Maple St., Wilton, NH. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our web site at www.michaudfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close