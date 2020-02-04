MANCHESTER - Catherine M. (Cassidy) Hirsch, 95, of Manchester, and formerly of Bronxville, N.Y., died Jan. 27, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Born in New York City, she was the daughter of Hugh and Margaret (Claydon) Cassidy.
She earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from Columbia University.
Catherine was an elementary and middle school teacher in New York, Maine, and 20 years with Bow School District in New Hampshire until her retirement in 1991.
She deeply loved life and her family. Those who knew her will never forget her warmth and kindness.
She was married 55 years to Frank Daniel Hirsch. He died in 2004. She was also predeceased by three brothers, Donald, David and Hugh Jr.; as well as a sister, Margaret.
Family members include her daughter, Mary H. Robbins of Goffstown; a son, of Ohio; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: A Mass of intention will take place Sunday, March 1, at 9 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Church, 207 Hemlock St., Manchester.
Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, please visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 4, 2020