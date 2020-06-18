Catherine M. (Melia) Sullivan, 84, of Manchester, NH, died June 12, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center of complications of Covid19.
She was born in Newton, MA on January 17, 1936 to William and Catherine (Farrington) Melia and graduated from Newton High School. She lived in Bedford, NH for most of her life and enjoyed later years shared between Hampton, NH and Cocoa Beach, FL.
Cathy (Cathy with a "C"as she would always point out) worked as a sales representative for the Gillette Company for many years. She had been a longtime member of the Bedford Woman's Club.
She was always energetic and greatly enjoyed her time spent with her family and many longtime and newfound friends, always having a story to tell. She was so proud of her family. While living in Cocoa Beach she enjoyed watching many rocket launches with her beloved Joe. She loved the sun, dolphins, and anything to do with the beach. Her grandkids all enjoyed to ride in Nana's convertible with the top down. She will be greatly missed. Her stories will long be remembered. Love Lives On!!
She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, John J. "Joe" Sullivan, Jr. in 2017; a grandson, Shane Sullivan and a brother, Billy Melia.
The family includes three sons, Ken Sullivan and his wife, Karen, of Bedford, NH, Jeff Sullivan of Providence, RI and Garret Sullivan of Wilton, NH; three grandchildren, Erin Eshelman and her husband, Zach, of Shady Grove Pa. and Ryane Sullivan of Goffstown, NH and Kelly Sullivan and her fiance, Alex Bourgeois, of Gilford, NH; a great grandchild, Hayden Blanchard; a brother, Richard Melia and his wife, Eileen, of Arlington, VA; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Due to the current situation a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to https://www.catholicmedicalcenter.org/giving/covid-19-response-fund
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com
