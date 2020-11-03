1/1
Catherine "Cathy" Morlock
1959 - 2020
Catherine "Cathy" A. (Milhomme) Morlock, 61, of Derry, N.H., passed away at her home on November 1, 2020, after a long battle with breast cancer.

Cathy was born in Foxboro, MA., to Catherine J. (Manning) Milhomme and William J. Milhomme on May 11, 1959. She met the love of her life, Paul Morlock, and they married on Valentine's Day in 1987. They moved to

Maine two years later and raised their children through high school before relocating to Derry, NH in 2008.

After their move to New Hampshire, Paul and Cathy opened a retail store for electric bicycles, Ebikes of New England, which they continued to run for many years. Cathy made friends with every customer and loved meeting

new people.

Cathy was a devoted wife, mother, and friend, and was adored by everyone. Her warm presence, sense of humor, and spunky personality made it impossible not to connect with her instantly. She enjoyed crafting, baking,

traveling, and being the life of the party. Her favorite passion of all was fishing with her husband.

Cathy was predeceased by her parents and her brother Thomas Milhomme of Foxboro, MA., among several other family members.

She is survived by her husband Paul; daughter Heather Dunham and husband Desmond of Livermore Falls, Maine; son Chris Morlock and companion Jamie LaPorte of Londonderry, N.H.; daughter Michelle Brooks, husband Curtis; and stepson Chance of Jay, Maine; stepdaughter Khadijah Cisse and her six children of Portsmouth, N.H.; brother William Milhomme of Foxboro, MA., brother Edward Milhomme of Acton, MA; sister Cindy McGovern of Derry, NH; and the rest of her loving family and friends.

SERVICES: Following Cathy's wishes, there will be no immediate service but there will be a family gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any breast cancer foundation of your choice.

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 3, 2020.
