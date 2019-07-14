Catherine Scanlan, 88, of Goffstown, N.H., passed away on July 11, 2019, following a brief illness.
Born on January 22, 1931, she was the daughter of Robert and Marion Rowan.
Catherine was predeceased by her husband John Scanlan Sr. She is survived by her five sons John Scanlan Jr., Michael Scanlan and his wife Geannina, Donald Scanlan and his wife Kathleen, Robert Scanlan and his wife Diana, Stephen Scanlan and his wife Amy; and many loving nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Union Leader on July 14, 2019