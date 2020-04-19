Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine V. "Gini" (Lang) Murphy. View Sign Service Information Pelham Funeral Home 11 Nashua Road Pelham , NH 03076 (603)-635-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Virginia Murphy







Loving mother, nana, great-grandmother, sister and aunt;







Catherine V. "Gina" (Lang) Murphy, 95, of Bedford, New Hampshire, formerly of Windham, passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020 in her home at Bedford Falls Assisted Living Community. She was the beloved wife, for 66 years, of the late Francis J. Murphy, Jr. who died December 9, 2016.







Born in Providence, Rhode Island, September 22, 1924, a daughter of the late Wilfred J. and the late Katherine V. (Kelly) Lang, she was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy, Bayview in Riverside. Eager to further her education, she then went on to graduate from Katharine Gibbs College in Providence.







Before retiring, Catherine was employed as a Secretary for the Superintendent of Schools in Derry and Pelham, NH. Her first job was at the Walsh-Kaiser Shipyard as a secretary at age 19 during World War II.







Among her many interests, she loved tending to her flower gardens, dining out, traveling and swimming in her pool. She was also an avid Boston sports fan.







A beloved mother of four children, Catherine is survived by Maureen Mager and her husband Michael of NY, Barbara Boyle (and the late Charles J.) of Woodbridge, CT, Elaine Murphy Stege (and the late Edward R.) of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and James Murphy of Manchester, NH; four grandchildren Colleen (Boyle) Kranz and her husband John, Stephen Boyle and his wife Adria, Tracy Murphy, and Scott Murphy; two great grandsons Charlie and Wesley Boyle; a sister Dorothy Cronin of Warwick, RI; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Everett F. Lang and her sister, Claire Chretien.







Her family would like to thank the Bedford Falls Community for the outstanding care, concern, kindness and compassion shown to Catherine during her stay there.



In light of the Covid health crisis and current federal and state restrictions, all services will be private. A Celebration of Life Service for Catherine will be announced at a later date.

